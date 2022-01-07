Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THW opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

