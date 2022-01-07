Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Herc by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

HRI stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

