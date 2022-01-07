Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $84.16.

