Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 18,823 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 5.9% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $126,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

