Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 29,740 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,740 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,731,000 after buying an additional 1,101,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

