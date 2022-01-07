Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7,980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

