iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IWO stock opened at $280.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

