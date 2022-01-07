Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Xerox accounts for about 1.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 69.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.