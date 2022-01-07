Brightline Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,000. Archaea Energy comprises 11.0% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of LFG opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Archaea Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

