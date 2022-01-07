Grace Capital Buys 2,800 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NEO opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

