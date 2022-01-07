Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

