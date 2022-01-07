Grace Capital Has $634,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Grace Capital raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.