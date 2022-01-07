Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.49. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

