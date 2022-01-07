Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Target Price at $43.50

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

KR stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,956,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Kroger by 32.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

