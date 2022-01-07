Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $195.02 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $131.92 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

