ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

ASMIY opened at $415.81 on Friday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $228.29 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

