HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEXO. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. decreased their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.