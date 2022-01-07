B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

BTO stock opened at C$4.83 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

