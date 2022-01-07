Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 1,935 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $191.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.77 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.