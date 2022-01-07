Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $346.41 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

