Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.22

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$88.22 and traded as high as C$101.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$100.56, with a volume of 10,936,637 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

