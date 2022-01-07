GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Shares Up 3.7%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

