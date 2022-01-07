Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.47

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.47 and traded as high as C$62.03. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.23, with a volume of 795,258 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.23.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.