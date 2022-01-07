Piper Sandler Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $90.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NVRO opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $184.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

