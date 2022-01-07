Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.46. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

