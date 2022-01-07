Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

