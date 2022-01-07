Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

