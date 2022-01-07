ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 5.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $252,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $745.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $489.74 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $806.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

