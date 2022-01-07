Saturna Capital CORP Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

