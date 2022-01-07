Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.74

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 116755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.