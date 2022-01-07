iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lowered by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

