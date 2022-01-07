Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

