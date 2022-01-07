Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

