Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce sales of $444.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.80 million and the lowest is $444.70 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

