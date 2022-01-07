ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

