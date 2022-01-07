AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.56. AAON has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.