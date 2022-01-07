AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.40

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.40 and last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 2029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

Get AECOM alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AECOM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.