American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 19.2%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s share price shot up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. 474,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 614,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on shares of American Manganese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$163.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

