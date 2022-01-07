Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 302 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

