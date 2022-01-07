NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

T opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 218.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

