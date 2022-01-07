Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 26,144 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

