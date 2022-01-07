Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RSG opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.26) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.14 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

