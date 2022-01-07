Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RSG opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.26) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.14 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
