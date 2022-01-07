Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.28) to GBX 560 ($7.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.11% from the stock’s current price.
AUY stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.42. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 444.80 ($5.99). The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
