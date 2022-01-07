Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.28) to GBX 560 ($7.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.11% from the stock’s current price.

AUY stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.42. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 444.80 ($5.99). The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

