Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

