$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post $41.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $346.73 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

