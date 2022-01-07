Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.