Berenberg Bank Raises Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 160

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 160 ($2.16) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 165 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.40 ($2.38).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.80. The company has a market cap of £629.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.12. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

