Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $22.75. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 2,964 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 42.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,882 shares of company stock worth $198,091 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.