Short Interest in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Grows By 24.9%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metromile by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MILE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.83 on Friday. Metromile has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Research analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

