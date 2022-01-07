aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.39. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 154,593 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

